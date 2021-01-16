Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. Stereotaxis has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,402 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 7.3% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 268,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,349 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 250,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 174.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 38.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 61,293 shares in the last quarter.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stereotaxis (STXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.