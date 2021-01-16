stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Tops $1,252.38 on Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $1,252.38 or 0.03388502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $34.22 million and $59,139.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00047517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00115290 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00064820 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00243379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00062570 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,722.24 or 0.91194659 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 27,323 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

stETH (Lido) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

