Stewart Darling Buys 10,000 Shares of Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) (LON:VNET) Stock

Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) (LON:VNET) insider Stewart Darling purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £6,100 ($7,969.69).

VNET opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.79) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.65. Vianet Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 54.50 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.35 ($2.08). The stock has a market cap of £17.52 million and a PE ratio of -26.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72.

Vianet Group plc provides actionable management information and business insights through combining data from cloud based Internet of Things solutions. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The Smart Zone segment designs, develops, sells, and rents fluid monitoring equipment vending machine market, as well as contactless payment solutions.

