STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.47% from the company’s previous close.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €33.98 ($39.97).

EPA STM opened at €32.93 ($38.74) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.74.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

