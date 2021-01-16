Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Liberty Oilfield Services Call Options (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 9,127 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 8,049% compared to the average volume of 112 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBRT. Barclays raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

NYSE LBRT opened at $12.64 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,907,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,908,487.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $800,710. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at about $110,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

