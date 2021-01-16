Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $65.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Stoke Therapeutics traded as high as $65.80 and last traded at $65.60, with a volume of 3195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.20.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, EVP Gene Liau sold 32,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,625,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,497 shares of company stock worth $15,077,384 over the last 90 days. 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 482,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after acquiring an additional 305,519 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 122,228 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 29,868 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

