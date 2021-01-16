StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Short Interest Up 79.0% in December

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the December 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:STON opened at $3.43 on Friday. StoneMor has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in StoneMor by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 157,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of StoneMor by 59.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 190,093 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneMor during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in StoneMor by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 161,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in StoneMor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About StoneMor

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

