StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

SNEX opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.39. StoneX Group has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $65.44.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $2.45. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.10 million.

In related news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $119,536.00. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $55,651.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial segment offers risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and OTC products, voice brokerage, market intelligence, and physical trading, as well as commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.