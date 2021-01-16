Strategic Wealth Designers Sells 55,988 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Wealth Designers reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,988 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in AT&T were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

