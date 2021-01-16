Streamr Trading 5.4% Lower This Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Streamr has a total market cap of $37.07 million and $3.29 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00059132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.66 or 0.00515289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00044144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,540.94 or 0.04142932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016377 BTC.

About Streamr

DATA is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,329,898 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

