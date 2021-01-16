Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.73

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and traded as high as $2.99. Strongbridge Biopharma shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 473,638 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBBP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.72.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 205.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.86%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth $993,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 40.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 548,737 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 29.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

