STV Group plc (STVG.L)’s (STVG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of STV Group plc (STVG.L) (LON:STVG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Shares of STVG opened at GBX 330 ($4.31) on Wednesday. STV Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 455 ($5.94). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 293.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 258.20. The firm has a market cap of £154.18 million and a PE ratio of 25.78.

Get STV Group plc (STVG.L) alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. STV Group plc (STVG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.64%.

About STV Group plc (STVG.L)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Production, and Other segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs. The company delivers its content on air through STV channels; through Website, stv.tv; and online video on demand through STV Player.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group plc (STVG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group plc (STVG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.