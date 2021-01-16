Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SMTOY opened at $14.08 on Friday. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through five segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet wires; aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

