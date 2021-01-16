Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $5.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.88. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Summit Wireless Technologies shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 5,764 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.17% of Summit Wireless Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%.

About Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

