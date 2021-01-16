Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$72.00

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SLF has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$62.69.

TSE SLF opened at C$59.51 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of C$35.43 and a 1-year high of C$66.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 7,033.80 and a quick ratio of 6,615.27.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$10.03 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.36%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.61, for a total transaction of C$1,619,186.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at C$4,957,167.67. Insiders have sold 70,447 shares of company stock worth $3,925,919 in the last 90 days.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

