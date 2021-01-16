Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $4,345,169.40 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $4,345,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gerald Alan Risk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $2,935,119.33.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $84.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,416.58 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Simmons started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

