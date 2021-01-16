Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $116.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RUN. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Simmons initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sunrun from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,416.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.41. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $603,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,206.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $4,345,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,632,747 shares of company stock worth $106,374,241. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

