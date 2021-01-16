Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Insider Robert W. Ross Sells 7,000 Shares

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $83,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SURF stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,448,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

SURF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surface Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

