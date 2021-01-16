Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Trading Up 9%

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s share price shot up 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $11.95. 1,416,196 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,337,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SURF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. Analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Surface Oncology news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $83,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $30,770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,884,230. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,448,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 59.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 147,309 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.