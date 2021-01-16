Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) (LON:SCE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.00

Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) (LON:SCE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 62.80 ($0.82), with a volume of 1207624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.75 ($0.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.36. The firm has a market cap of £91.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78.

In other Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) news, insider Michael Cunningham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68), for a total transaction of £10,400 ($13,587.67).

About Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

