Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.25

Shares of Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.25 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $934.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25.

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter. Suruga Bank had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

About Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.

