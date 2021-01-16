Sushi (SUSHI) Price Reaches $11.07

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 200.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Sushi token can now be bought for about $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sushi has traded flat against the US dollar. Sushi has a market capitalization of $280.53 million and approximately $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00047778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00116543 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00064716 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00241941 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,923.77 or 0.91206403 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00034847 BTC.

About Sushi

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. The official website for Sushi is sushiswap.org.

