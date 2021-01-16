SVB Leerink Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ObsEva in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.61). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ObsEva’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15).

OBSV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $4.07 on Thursday. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in ObsEva by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 179,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 29,241 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ObsEva by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 62,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

