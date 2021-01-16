SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) in a research note published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MASS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. 908 Devices has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

In other 908 Devices news, VP Michael S. Turner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Kevin Hrusovsky purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 193,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,100,000 over the last 90 days.

