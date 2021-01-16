Swipe Price Hits $0.97 on Top Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002588 BTC on exchanges. Swipe has a market capitalization of $81.57 million and approximately $114.94 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00058593 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.50 or 0.00517928 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005788 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043842 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.33 or 0.04146963 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00013046 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.
- INO COIN (INO) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016322 BTC.
Swipe Profile
Swipe is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 83,936,975 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @
and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. The Reddit community for Swipe is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “
Swipe Coin Trading
