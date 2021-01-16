Swipe Price Hits $0.97 on Top Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002588 BTC on exchanges. Swipe has a market capitalization of $81.57 million and approximately $114.94 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00058593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.50 or 0.00517928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.33 or 0.04146963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00013046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016322 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 83,936,975 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. The Reddit community for Swipe is https://reddit.com/