Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the December 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS SWRAY opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Swire Pacific has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swire Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.