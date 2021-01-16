Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Get Swisscom alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut Swisscom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Swisscom stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, analysts predict that Swisscom will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swisscom (SCMWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.