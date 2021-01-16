Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Trading Up 13.2%

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC)’s share price was up 13.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 374,399 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 109,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Synacor from $1.65 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synacor by 41.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synacor in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synacor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Synacor by 82.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 88,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Synacor Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.

