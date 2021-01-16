SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Raised to $102.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SYNNEX’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNX. Citigroup lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.56.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.61.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.02%.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $75,618.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,948.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $51,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 35.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

