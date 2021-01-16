Synthetix Hits Market Capitalization of $1.91 Billion (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Synthetix token can currently be bought for $16.63 or 0.00045482 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $320.55 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00058346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.12 or 0.00514396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.10 or 0.04238531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016250 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00014500 BTC.

Synthetix Token Profile

SNX is a token. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

