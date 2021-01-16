Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sysco by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,679 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $144,093,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Sysco by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,741,000 after acquiring an additional 916,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $84.12.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

