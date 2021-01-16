T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TROW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.08.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $156.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $159.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.61 and a 200-day moving average of $138.69.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after buying an additional 563,135 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,554,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,161,000 after buying an additional 180,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,724,000 after buying an additional 172,869 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 846,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,425,000 after buying an additional 193,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.