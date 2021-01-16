Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRHC. TheStreet lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 18,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $743,178.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,491,587.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,021 shares of company stock worth $2,461,631 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 78.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 36,862 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 74.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

