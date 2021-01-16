Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Up 73.3% in December

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Taitron Components stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 21,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 4.18%.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

