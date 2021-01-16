Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TRGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Targa Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Targa Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.11.

TRGP stock opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 173.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

