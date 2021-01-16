Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $211.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $194.00 to $211.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.32.

NYSE TGT opened at $194.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,531,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 16.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 154,291 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 13.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,302,000 after purchasing an additional 104,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 657,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,594 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

