Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $230.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.32.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock opened at $194.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.46. Target has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $35,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.