Taronis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRNX) Short Interest Update

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRNX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,600 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the December 15th total of 514,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,581,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TRNX stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Taronis Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.19.

About Taronis Technologies

Taronis Technologies, Inc, a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses.

