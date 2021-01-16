Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) (LON:TATE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $663.25

Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) (LON:TATE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $663.25 and traded as high as $674.20. Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) shares last traded at $665.40, with a volume of 831,396 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 706.67 ($9.23).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 665.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 663.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L)’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

About Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

