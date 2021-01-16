TD Securities Increases Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$32.00

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATZ. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$26.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81. Aritzia Inc. has a 52-week low of C$9.20 and a 52-week high of C$26.61.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$200.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$195,007.02.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

