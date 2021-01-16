TD Securities Increases Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to $32.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.57% from the company’s previous close.

ATZAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aritzia from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aritzia from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aritzia from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Aritzia from $23.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

