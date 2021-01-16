TD Securities Raises Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$210.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$122.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

CTC.A stock opened at C$177.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.80 billion and a PE ratio of 18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$168.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$144.49. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$67.15 and a one year high of C$181.57.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

