TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $131.92

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $131.92 and last traded at $131.36, with a volume of 31784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.91.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of -412.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

