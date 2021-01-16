TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Buy

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FTI. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oddo Bhf raised TechnipFMC from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.02.

FTI opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 668,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 296,604 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 24.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 66,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

