Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.19.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$24.97 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$25.70. The stock has a market cap of C$13.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.35.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

