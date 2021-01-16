Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Teekay LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TGP opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $15.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.33 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,451 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.