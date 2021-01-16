Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Short Interest Up 53.3% in December

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Shares of TFRFF remained flat at $$1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59. Tefron has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Tefron Company Profile

Tefron Ltd. produces and sells fashion products in Israel. It offers intimate, active, and lifestyle wear. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Misgav, Israel.

