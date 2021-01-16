Telsey Advisory Group Raises Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $28.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.46.

NYSE:ANF opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $819.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.27 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,255.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth $515,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth $5,040,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 207.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 380,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 257,145 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 127.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

