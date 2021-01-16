TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on T. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS Co. (T.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.61.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$26.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$34.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of C$18.55 and a 12-month high of C$27.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$25.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.22.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

