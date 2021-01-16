Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 907,200 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the December 15th total of 586,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,024.0 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Temenos to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

TMNSF opened at $137.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.57. Temenos has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $190.00.

About Temenos

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

